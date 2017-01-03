TRUMP SLAMMED

USA, 2 Jan 2017: A leading US Republican says she fears for the future of her seven grandchildren with Donald Trump in the White House.

Christine Todd Whitman, head of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under George W Bush, accused Trump of ignoring compelling science.

And she warned that his threat to scrap climate protection policies puts the world’s future at risk.

Trump supporters say rules on climate and energy are stifling business.

But Todd Whitman says the US must find ways of promoting business without unduly harming the planet.

Details of Trump’s climate policy are not yet clear, but his teams have talked about boosting coal, opening new oil pipelines, and allowing mining on public wilderness or drilling in the Arctic.