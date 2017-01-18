Syria conflict: IS assault halts Deir al-Zour aid drops

Syria, 17-Jan-2017 | The World Food Programme has suspended air drops of aid to the eastern Syrian city of Deir al-Zour, which is besieged by so-called Islamic State (IS).

A spokeswoman said heavy fighting between Syrian government forces and IS militants around the landing zone meant it was “simply too dangerous”.

Some 110,000 people are trapped in a government-held enclave in the city.

IS was reported to have cut off the enclave from a nearby military base after launching an offensive on Sunday.

Almost 120 people are reported to have been killed in the fighting.