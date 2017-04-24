Result-oriented works carried out in every sector: PM Dahal

Kathmandu, April-24-2017 | Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘ Prachanda’ has said the incumbent government has been successful in carrying out result-oriented works in every sector.

In his address to the eighth Senate of Patan Academy of Health Sciences (PAHS) today, the Prime Minister who also serves as the Academy Chancellor said works were undertaken from a new dimension to increase people’s access to healthcare facilities.

in the sector of health, the government had been successful in carrying out some new works due to initiation of the Health Minister.

Also speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Gagan Kumar Thapa said the government was working keeping the sensitivity of citizen’s health in the center.