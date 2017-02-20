Raxaul –Parwanipur transmission line construction completes

Kathmandu Feb-20-2017 | Construction of the Raxaul-Parwanipur 132-KV power transmission line has been completed.

The final checking of the towers, cable and other equipment of the transmission line that stretches from Raxaul to Parwanipur has started, project chief Laxmi Narayan Mukhiya said.

Two sub-stations have been constructed at a cost of 210 million rupees Indian currency with the investment by the Indian government. One sub-station each has been constructed at Raxaul of India and Parwanipur of Nepal.

The project chief Mukhiya said that power will be first fed to the central grid via this transmission line after conducting test transmission by the end of this month.

Birgunj Pathalaiya industrial corridor will be free from load-shedding with the operation of the Raxaul-Parwanipur transmission line, according to technicians.