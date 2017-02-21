PM calls for media help to create election-friendly atmosphere

Kathmandu, 21-Feb-2017 | Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has called on journalists to play a special role to create atmosphere conducive for holding the local poll.

Unveiling the ‘journalist monument’ built on the premises of the Media Village in Sinamangal in commemoration of the late journalists today, the Prime Minister lauded the role of media in making the people’s movement successful and sought same sorts of role and support in the election.

PM Dahal said the success of the election will make the people realise the achievements of a federal democratic republic system in the country.

On the occasion, Minister for Information and Communications, Surendra Kumar Karki urged the journalists to disseminate credible news to general public.