Oli urges one and all not to obstruct ‘Mechi-Mahakali’ campaign

Kathmandu, 21-Feb-2017 | CPN (UML) chair KP Sharma Oli has called on one and all not to carry out any activities that hinder to the ‘Mechi-Mahakali’ campaign that the party has planned to launch from March 4 to 17.

While inaugurating the ‘Mechi-Mahakali National Campaign management office in Dhumbarahi today, leader Oli said the campaign is pre-planned and requested all political parties and organisations not to cause obstructions in its implementation.

He further said the campaign that covers the mountain to Terai plains and east to west will help promote national unity, democracy, development and prosperity.

The former Prime Minister also welcomed the announcement of the election date.