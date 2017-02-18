Journalism should not quit base of truth: Information Minister

Kathmandu, 18-Feb-2017 | Minister for Information and Communications Surendra Kumar Karki has said that the journalism should not quit the base of truth.

Addressing a programme organized on the 56th anniversary of National News Agency – RSS today, Minister Karki opined that sensational news makes none immortal. He further said the relevance of National News Agency and other state-owned media exists as they can continuously disseminate contents on positive themes.

Minister Karki also expressed his confidence that credible journalism can play role for developing critical society and politics based on meritocracy and good deeds. Suggesting the journalists to bring the news of margin and villages, Minister Karki said that the journalism should give priority to the public issues.