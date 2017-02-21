Radio Nepal
Top Headlines :
Search

Information Minister sees need of making DoI technology-friendly   

0
By on National

 

Kathmandu, 21-Feb-2017 | Minister for Information and Communications Surendra Kumar Karki has pointed out the need of equipping the Department of Information with advanced communications technology.

Speaking at a programme to review Department’s annual performance in last fiscal year and unveil the  annual report-2073 BS, Minister Karki said the Department should be made technology-friendly  for the effective management of information, archiving of newspapers and distribution of journalists’ identity cards.

Ministry Secretary Mahendraman Gurung  said works were in progress to develop the Department as an information hub as per the government plan.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply