Information Minister sees need of making DoI technology-friendly   

Kathmandu, 21-Feb-2017 | Minister for Information and Communications Surendra Kumar Karki has pointed out the need of equipping the Department of Information with advanced communications technology.

Speaking at a programme to review Department’s annual performance in last fiscal year and unveil the annual report-2073 BS, Minister Karki said the Department should be made technology-friendly for the effective management of information, archiving of newspapers and distribution of journalists’ identity cards.

Ministry Secretary Mahendraman Gurung said works were in progress to develop the Department as an information hub as per the government plan.