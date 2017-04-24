Information Minister instructs for capacity building 

Kathmandu, April-24-2017 | Minister for Information and Communications Surendra Kumar Karki has instructed the subordinate bodies under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) to pitch for capacity-building by increasing coordination among the concerned bodies.

At the current fiscal year’s second quarterly meeting of the Development Problem Resolution Committee under the ministry today, Minister Karki asked them to strengthen the implementation capacity of the Ministry.

Pressing for timely completion and implementation of the Ministry’s plans and programmes for the current fiscal year, Karki underscored the need for the MoIC to be result-oriented.