India teenagers die taking selfies with train

India, 17-Jan-2017 | Two teenagers have died while taking selfies on railway tracks in the Indian capital, Delhi.

A group of teenagers went to the railway tracks in the east of the city on Saturday to take pictures in front of oncoming trains.

But two of them failed to move away in time and a train ran over them, police said.

A study last year reported that India records more selfie-related deaths than any other country.

Scholars from Carnegie Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information in Delhi said that 76 of the 127 selfie deaths globally in 2014-15 had been reported in India.