HUNT CONTINUES

Turkey, 2 Jan 2017: The manhunt continues for a gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub as Turkey marked the start of the new year.

The unknown assailant opened fire at Reina nightclub early on Sunday, before managing to flee amid the chaos.

The motive for the attack is not clear, but suspicion has fallen on the Islamic State group, already linked to at least two terror attacks in Turkey last year.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said such groups tried “to create chaos”. He said that such groups were trying to demoralise the people of Turkey and destabilise the nation.

More than half of those killed in the attack – which lasted seven minutes – were foreign, according to the state run Anadolu Agency.

Among them were citizens from Israel, Russia, France, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Belgium, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.