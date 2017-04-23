Front cadres and leaders welcome agreement with government

The two sides took u-turn yesterday and in a show of flexibility the Front withdrew the agitation programmes and decided to take part in the local level elections.

The leaders and cadres have expressed joy that the elections will also take place in Madhes. The local elections will now be held in two phases with the second phase of elections taking place in Madhes among four provinces on June 14.

The two sides have agreed on declaring those killed in Madhes uprising as martyrs, withdrawing the cases of Madhes agitation, constitution amendment and resolving the demarcation dispute.