Election indispensable for implementing constitution, says PM

Kathmandu, 18-Feb-2017 | The National Democracy Day was observed in memory of the end of the autocratic Rana regime and establishment of democracy at the force of Nepali people’s struggle and sacrifice by organizing a variety of programmes across the country today.

At the special function held to mark the 67th National Democracy Day, 2073 at the army pavilion this morning, President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Chief Justice Sushila Karki, ministers, heads of constitutional bodies and chiefs of diplomatic missions were present.

In his address on the occasion, Chairperson of the 67th National Democracy Day, 2073 main celebrations committee and Prime Minister Prachanda said elections are indispensable for implementation of the constitution, and that the government is fully conscious about it.

Stating that all political and legal issues related to elections have been dealt with, the Prime Minister shared that the Election Commission has already been communicated to make preparations for holding local elections by mid-May.

The Prime Minister said federalism has been the most challenging in the implementation of the constitution. He also appealed to all political parties, civil servants, security bodies and members of the general public to contribute from their respective side in strengthening national unity and taking Nepal towards the path to prosperity.

At the function, a Nepali Army helicopter displayed the banner reading 67th National Democracy Day, 2073 and showered flowers at the event site. A march past was presented by the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police, Nepal Scouts and various school students.