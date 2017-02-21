Election code of conduct within a week: CEC Yadav

Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhi Prasad Yadav has said the election commission is ready to hold local level election on the announced date.

In an interaction program today, Dr Yadav committed to hold election at any cost adding that it cannot be stopped in any pretext. He also informed that the code of conduct will be enforced within a week.

He further shared that electronic voting is impossible as only 82 days are remaining to go to the polls and therefore they do not have enough time to educate the voters about the new technology.