DAUGHTER ARRESTED

South Korea, 2 Jan 2017: The daughter of the woman at the centre of a presidential scandal in South Korea has been arrested in Denmark, say South Korean police.

20-year-old Chung Yoo-ra is accused of staying in the country illegally, they said.

Her mother Choi Soon-sil is accused of using her friendship with President Park Geun-hye for personal gain, including getting Chung into a top Korean university.

After weeks of protest, parliament voted on 9 December to impeach Park. Both women have apologised while denying the accusations.